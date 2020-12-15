Ruby Caasi's hair and beauty salon in Dededo would be lucky enough to get at least one customer every hour.

"Business has been so slow," Caasi, co-owner of Ruby's Salon & Barber Shop, said on Monday.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, her salon would see seven to eight customers an hour.

With business occupancy limits and many customers still wary of venturing outside, Caasi's small business can barely pay all its bills, including a $1,200 monthly rent.

That's why Caasi became one of the 1,038 small business owners who applied for commercial rent relief from the government, through the Guam Economic Development Authority's $3 million Small Business Rent Assistance Program.

The application closed at 5 p.m. Friday. Caasi said she personally submitted her application before 4 p.m. on the last day.

"I am just hoping that we will get some help paying our rent," she said.

Processed for approval

Melanie Mendiola, GEDA administrator, on Monday confirmed that GEDA has "already begun issuing approvals."

"As of Dec. 11, we had 1,038 submissions. Three hundred twenty-seven processed for approval, totaling about $2.4 million," Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post.

The response from struggling small businesses has been huge.

But because the completed applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and is limited in its budget, about half or around 500 of the remaining applicants are likely not able to get assistance.

The rent relief payments go directly to commercial building owners, and tenants will get notification about the payments.

As of Monday, most of the applications were under "processing" for approval, while some were marked as "incomplete application" or still "pending review."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order allocating $3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding for the GEDA program.

First applicants

The first one to turn in an application with GEDA on Nov. 25 was Royden Fernandez, president of Oia'i'o Halo MEC Remediation Hui LLC, which specializes in munitions and explosives of concern.

Fernandez said while he's thankful to be able to open his business in the midst of this year's pandemic, it's been financially challenging.

"We're looking forward to better days for our business," he said, adding that he's thankful there are programs like GEDA's rent assistance to help businesses survive the pandemic.

GEDA's program pays up to two months of past-due commercial rent or up to $15,000, whichever is less.

Thomas Peinhopf, owner of two bars, Livehouse in Tumon and The Shady Lady in Dededo, is among 231 who submitted applications with GEDA on the first day.

Peinhopf, who sued the governor over her order to shut down businesses on Guam, said it's been a struggle for businesses that have been forced to shut down for about 10 months now and are being offered help for two months rent payment.

"My two months rent for the two places is already $14,000, so that means those who submitted days later may not have a chance at all to receive any help. The government should increase the $3 million funding for the program," he said.

Peinhopf added that seeing the GEDA list of applicants, many businesses that applied were the ones that were allowed to operate most of the time, unlike bars that have only been allowed to open for a few weeks since March.

He said the rent relief should be based on "how deep is the loss" for each business. Many of the businesses on the list, he said, were "booming" during the pandemic, and should give way to others that were not allowed to operate at all.

'A little bit of cushion'

Hafaloha, a clothing brand and dessert shop, was the seventh small business to submit an application with GEDA for rent assistance.

"This program gives a little bit of cushion for businesses, closer to the holidays," said co-owner Tara Kaae.

Kaae said the pandemic has tremendously slowed down the business, and any assistance is welcome news.

"As a business, you have a lot of bills to pay and it's hard to keep up with all the bills if your business is slow," she said. "Hopefully this will give us some relief."

Caasi, of Ruby's Salon & Barber Shop, said with Christmas approaching, she's been seeing a few more customers lately.

"I hope this continues and more would be visiting our salon to get a haircut or a beauty service," she said. "And we hope the government will increase the occupancy limit so we can see more customers during the holidays."