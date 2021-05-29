Looks like rain this coming week! NWS is watching a weather disturbance southeast of Chuuk

The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a hydrologic outlook for Guam.

A disturbance southeast of Chuuk is anticipated to approach Guam from the southeast somewhere in the Monday through Wednesday timeframe, according to Guam Homeland/Office of Civil Defense.

There is a potential for periods of heavy rainfall to develop during this period, with a possibility of a 2 to 4 inch rainfall for Guam, and 1 to 3 inches for the remainder of the Marianas, officials state. Localized flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas while flash flooding will be possible in the areas of heaviest rainfall, especially near steep terrain.

While neither a typhoon nor tropical storm is expected to develop out of this system at this time, there are some models that forecast the disturbance will pass south of Guam between Monday and Tuesday.

To prepare for any circumstance, the community is reminded to take precautionary measures now, while the weather is clear:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. Watch for flash flood advisories.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

• In inclement weather, avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.