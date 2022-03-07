Losing 38 staff for village repairs 'a slap in the face'

Mayors are up in arms against the possibility of losing two maintenance workers from each village – or a total of 38 workers from the 19 villages – in fiscal year 2023 over concerns about the use of the Guam Highway Fund.

Some $2.8 million from the Guam Highway Fund, which comes directly from the liquid fuel tax, goes to paying the salaries of maintenance workers at the mayors' offices.

Senators are looking to transfer these 38 positions – along with GHF money used to pay for them – to the Department of Public Works, and it would be up to DPW to hire the same employees from the mayors' offices, Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig and Executive Director Angel Sablan told mayors.

Sablan and Alig said senators are considering this to heed the recommendation by the Office of Public Accountability to ensure GHF money is used only for its intended purpose, primarily for the maintenance and construction of highways and roadways.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said the Legislature may not realize the amount of work that goes into maintaining a village, and hopes that senators amend the law on the use of the Guam Highway Fund.

"The problem is MCOG/mayors' offices have no dedicated funding sources, unlike the states or counties or towns. In most places, a portion of property taxes, business taxes, etc. pay to improve and operate where a person lives and business resides," Hofmann said.

He recommended the use of a percentage formula and to dedicate a portion of the Tourist Attraction Fund, the Guam Highway Fund, property taxes and business license fees to fund the operations of mayors' offices.

"Imagine paying for a streetlight and recycling revolving fund and the 'actual' people who help make that happen are the mayors' offices, but yet it is administered by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency or DPW," Hofmann told The Guam Daily Post. "If that is the case, then EPA should do the collections and leave mayors out of it."

Mayors cover the "administrative" and logistics costs for "free" to these agencies, he said.

"It's more like a slap in the face for us," Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said, considering the amount of work that mayors' maintenance staff do for villages and at a time when other first responders have just received pay raises.

Chargualaf said mayors should not be "taking punches as they roll in" and instead "take a hard stance and fight" for the retention of their two maintenance staff.

Most villages have five maintenance staff each, with bigger villages having up to six. Some have fewer than that.

Maintenance staff are the first line of defense against many village worries – from stray dogs and illegal dumping to disturbances, and even domestic disputes, the mayors said. They come to the aid of residents needing access to food and other welfare services, or to help with funerals. They fix the roads and clean up villages and parks.

"Our maintenance do more than just grass cutting on secondary and tertiary (roads)," said Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares.

Alig, mayor of Piti, said the MCOG leadership made all these concerns clear to Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. Joe San Agustin, the Office of Finance and Budget, and DPW.

Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue said senators are quick to amend laws to address important needs and they should be able to do the same for the Guam Highway Fund statute – amend it to allow its use specifically for the hiring of mayors' offices' maintenance workers.

"Fund us or abolish us," he said, adding that this proposal to remove maintenance workers "has got to stop."

Sablan said another option is to use American Rescue Plan funding for personnel, but that will cover only two years.

"It is not yet definite that that will happen, but I just want all of you to be aware it could happen," Sablan said.

The other option, Sablan said, is for senators to look for another source of funding to cover the estimated $2.8 million for these maintenance workers.