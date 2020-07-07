'Losing hope': Some workers hit obstacles applying for aid

While thousands have received their unemployment benefits, Tungor Kete and his family are still trying to get proof that he's been laid off since March 23 because of the pandemic.

"I am losing hope," the 29-year-old father of two said, as he asks for help getting his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application in order.

His girlfriend, Rickelle Rivera, has also been seeking help on Kete's behalf.

"This is where I believe the PUA fails the people who need it," Rivera said. "He has been out of work for over three months. He was 100% affected by this pandemic. But, because his employer refuses to help and register with Hire Guam, he does not qualify for this assistance."

They have sought help from Kete's previous employer, the Guam Department of Labor, the Guam Office of the Attorney General and the office of Del. Michael San Nicolas.

As of Monday, 33,460 workers have been laid off, furloughed or suffered reduced work hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator with Guam Labor.

This is based on the reporting of 1,885 employers via hireguam.com, she said.

But Kete is not part of these statistics.

He said his previous employer didn't register on hireguam.com, and he found out when he had an in-person appointment with Labor for his unemployment application.

Labor cannot comment on specific unemployment applicants, or their cases.

"I was affected by this pandemic. I was the only provider for my family and was laid off three months," Kete said. "I applied for the PUA when the application first became available. I was struggling to get answers or replies from my boss for the notice of separation, which delayed my application."

'This is where the system fails'

Kete is among those whose specific case may need further attention, even as thousands have received a portion of nearly $120 million in unemployment benefits plus taxes this week.

The family is hoping that Labor will consider Kete's unique situation, in which the employer has not been as helpful as they would hope, given the family's dire financial condition.

"This is where this regulation and requirement affect working families that truly need this assistance. This is where the system fails the people," Rivera said.

She said the family would want to consider taking legal action, but they cannot afford to hire an attorney after having been without a paycheck for three months.

"Monetary wise, hiring an attorney just simply isn't an answer for a low-income family like us," she said.

93% applied

In the past two weeks, the gap between the number of displaced workers and those who have applied for unemployment aid has decreased.

From a high of 9,000, the number is down to about 2,147 as of Monday.

That means about 93% of workers reported by their employers as having been affected by COVID-19, have been able to apply for the federally funded unemployment aid program.

The release of unemployment benefits, the opening of the PUA processing center at Guam Community College and the PUA call center may have all been factors in the increased application rate.

Labor Director David Dell'Isola asked for a $924 million PUA budget, with an estimate of 38,000 workers affected by the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor approved the release of an initial $276 million.