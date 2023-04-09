The death of former Department of Corrections Director Robert “Bob” Camacho is felt as the Subcommission on Drugs and Other Criminal Offenses wraps up a complete revamp of the Guam code which lays the foundations for the DOC team.

“We really feel the loss of Director Camacho. He was an important member, he was dedicated to corrections and to the idea of rehabilitation,” Compiler of Laws Geraldine Cepeda, acting chair of a government subcommission, said at the Criminal Law and Procedure Review Commission's Third Plenary meeting, Thursday.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for Camacho, an active member of the commission who welcomed the subcommission into the Mangilao compound and assembled an internal DOC team to help guide the review of the DOC statutes relating to the department's employees.

“His team members actively participated in working sessions and discussions. His leadership was invaluable. Although he will be missed we are confident in his team members and acting Director Joseph Carbullido,” Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, chairman of the CLRC, said.

“I spoke with Maj. Antone Aguon, they’re feeling the loss,” said Cepeda, who told the commission they are nearly complete with the revamp of Chapter 90, referring to the relevant portion of the Guam Code Annotated.

The subcommission is currently putting the finishing touches on the document ahead of presenting it to the larger group for its vote.

“We are making a lot of progress,” Cepeda said. “We will continue his good work. I would say we have one more meeting. We will be done with Chapter 90, Mr. Chair. Then we will move on to Chapter 58, (which covers escapes), and I will say we will be dedicating our work to late Director Camacho.”

Camacho died March 23. His sudden death was a shock for the island and the department, which he began leading as the director a year ago. News of Camacho’s death brought an outpouring of condolences for his family, who fondly referred to him as Uncle Må'gas.

In a memorial video titled “In Memory of Robert Dean Camacho” shared on social media April 3, the family and friends of Camacho were acknowledged, to include moments captured during the late director’s funeral procession. The somber video depicts DOC correctional officers saluting Camacho in his last drive through the correctional facility for a memorial service in his honor.