A 64-year-old hiker who'd lost his way out of the Pagat Cave area Saturday afternoon was found early Sunday morning.

The Guam Fire Department received a call about 10 p.m. Saturday from the hiker, who had his cell phone, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Units were unable to contact him directly; however, he was able to call Guam Fire Dispatch sporadically throughout the early morning, using an older model cellphone with no data features or GPS, Reilly said.

Volunteers from Drone Optics, a local drone video company, assisted with multiple flights while GFD personnel searched on foot for the missing hiker.

The man was able to hear and eventually spot the drone above him, giving rescuers a better idea of where to focus their search. At 7:03 a.m., rescue personnel located the missing hiker.

Although dehydrated, he was found in good health and was escorted back to the trailhead, Reilly said.

Safety reminder

Reilly reiterated some safety tips for local residents who venture out to Guam's hiking trails and freshwater swimming holes.

"GFD would like to stress to the community that while they are enjoying outdoor activities, please do so safely," he said.

"Always carry enough water and food, a charged cellphone – preferably with GPS and data – and always use the buddy system. Be aware of the weather throughout the day, and always let others know where you will be going and what time you will be returning."

The fire department also has warned residents to keep an eye on local weather alerts for possible flash floods or heavy rains. Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense sent a forecast of heavy rains this week.