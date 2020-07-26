A 64-year-old hiker who'd lost his way yesterday afternoon out of the Pagat Cave area was found early this morning.

Guam Fire Department received a call at about 10 p.m. Saturday from the hiker who had his cell phone, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Units were unable to contact him directly; however, he was able to call Guam Fire Dispatch sporadically throughout the early morning, using an older model cell phone with no data features or GPS, Reilly stated.

Volunteers from Drone Optics, a local drone video company, assisted with multiple UAV flights while GFD personnel searched on foot for the missing hiker.

The man was able to hear and eventually spot the drone above him, giving rescuers a better idea of where to focus their search. At 7:03 a.m., rescue personnel were able to locate the missing hiker.

Although dehydrated, he is in good health, and was escorted back to the trailhead, Reilly stated.

Safety reminder

Reilly reiterated some safety points for local residents who venture out into Guam's hiking trails and freshwater swimming holes.

"GFD would like to stress to the community that while they are enjoying outdoor activities, please do so safely," he stated.

"Always carry enough water and food, a charged cell phone — preferably with GPS and data — and always use the buddy system. Be aware of the weather throughout the day, and always let others know where you will be going and what time you will be returning."

The fire department also has warned residents to keep an eye on local weather alerts for possible flash floods or heavy rains. The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense offices sent a forecast of heavy rains this coming week into the weekend and next week as well.