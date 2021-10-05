Lots of rain expected as weather disturbance develops

There's another developing weather disturbance that is expected to bring heavy showers to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands over the next few days.

"A developing disturbance, currently situated southwest of Chuuk ... is expected to move toward the Marianas over the next several days. At this time, there is great uncertainty to the strength potential of this disturbance, as it may or may not strengthen into a tropical depression over the next few days. (The military's) Joint Typhoon Warning Center labels the storm as a "low," which means that the tropical disturbance is being monitored for development, but is unlikely to develop into a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours," according to the National Weather Service's Guam forecast office as of 7 p.m. Monday.

This system will bring heavy rainfall to the Marianas sometime in the next few days and may last through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Rainfall could be 5 to 10 inches across the region, with locally heavier rainfall likely, according to the weather service.

The tropical disturbance is labeled Invest Area 93W.