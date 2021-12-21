With jolly holiday songs and the sound of a train horn in the background, dozens of Guam's foster children journeyed through the magic of Christmas with train rides and a moment with Santa Claus on Monday morning.

For one hour, Micronesia Mall operated its Christmas train ride and opened the Santa photo booth exclusively for the children under the care of Harvest House and licensed foster families.

"I feel good," said an 8-year-old girl, whose excitement and big smile couldn't be hidden by the mask she's wearing, after hopping on a holiday train for the very first time.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Her two younger brothers were equally cheerful for the ride and were happy to have their photo taken with Santa.

The siblings waved gleefully at their foster parent Dacia Prins every time their train cars passed by.

"The kids especially have been looking forward to it. It's just something that they get to do that they wouldn't probably normally get to do and so it’s just fun to have them feel special and loved," Prins told The Guam Daily Post.

Last week, a gym full of donated new toys, clothes and care products also helped bring cheer to more than 500 foster children on Guam.

"It's nice to see the community step up and provide these things for the kids so we really appreciate it and we really enjoy it," the mother said.

Bethany Taylor, executive director of Harvest House, a ministry for foster children and families, said the exclusive train ride and photo with Santa means so much to foster families.

"Our foster children have a good time. Lots of smiles, lots of laughter, the music is great, it’s fantastic," she said.

Her foster children, ages 4, 5, 6, and 7, and other kids were also all smiles after their train ride.

"Christmas is always for the kids that is why we chose this foster house to be one of our beneficiaries, to give joy to the kids," Erik Salvador, Micronesia Mall operations manager and social media head, said.

Jessica Boulliseau also appreciated the gesture to bring extra cheers to foster families like hers.

When Boulliseau's husband, who's in the Air Force, first got orders to Guam, they immediately started looking into fostering.

"So we knew coming here that I wasn’t going to work and so I have the time and the opportunity to help the community out. We felt like this is the way we can do it best."

While Guam has some 500 foster children but fewer than 40 active and licensed foster homes.