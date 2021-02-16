Love in the time of COVID-19

On their 35th wedding anniversary, Ray and Diane Garrido traveled all the way from Dededo to Inarajan to get their second COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Their marriage has endured the test of time, and they said they're not letting the pandemic get in their way.

"My decision came when I heard about the second strain of corona out there that's 70% more contagious," said Ray Garrido, 59. "That's what basically got me to decide to go ahead and get vaccinated."

A day after spending their Valentine's Day with their two grandchildren, the couple went to get their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine together.

"If you care about your family members, you should get the vaccine," he said.

They're among more than 100 others who availed of the Department of Public Health and Social Services' first one-day village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which started in Inarajan on Monday.

"A family that prays together, stays together," Ray Garrido said. "And, yes, you can say a family that gets vaccinated together, stays together."

He said besides the love of family, having God in one's life is a secret to 35 years, or longer, of marriage.

"You've got to believe in God, thank him for everything he does. And we're very fortunate and blessed we're still alive and able to enjoy life," the husband said, adding that his wife turning 57 today is among those blessings.

Clinic goes to the villages

Monday's village vaccination clinic was held at the Inarajan Mayor's Office.

"I'm glad that people are taking advantage of this vaccination clinic," said Inarajan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf Jr.

Chargualaf said about 120 were expected to get the vaccine at the village clinic on Monday.

He was among those who decided to take the vaccine for the first time, since mayors and their staff were recently added to the priority list for vaccination.

"It's not about being scared or hesitant about it. I just wanted to make sure that many of our manåmko' already got the vaccine before I do it, and since the vaccination is in Inarajan today, then I'm going to take it," he said Monday.

Inarajan Middle School teacher Nanette Nededog, 46, and her husband Roy Crisostomo, patiently waited for her turn to get her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"Get it now while it's here, while it's available. Don't wait until it's too late," Nededog said.

Her husband, who turns 44 today, was by her side to give her emotional support and to make sure she was alright.

"We've been married for two years," he said, adding that the trip to the Inarajan vaccination clinic was almost like a post-Valentine's Day date.

Nededog has a twin sister, and Crisostomo also has a twin, he said, as the couple talked about family. They said they were thankful for the convenience of having the vaccination clinic in Inarajan, where they live.

'I want to make sure I'm protected'

Patricia Wedgeworth, 70, of Talofofo, said she was initially hesitant to get the vaccine.

"But then later on I figured I'd be going to the states maybe in a month and a half so I wanted that," she said. "I want to make sure I'm protected, as well as other people near me, like family members."

She said it's a personal decision to take the vaccine, but reminded others that the risks of potential side effects outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19.

"When I got the first shot, I just got sleepy when I got home. Today, after I had my second shot, I feel fine," she said, during her 15-minute observation period right after getting her second Pfizer dose.

Terrence Kayser, 72, of Santa Rita, said he's used to vaccinations, having traveled to many different places since his childhood years.

"It's a resistance toward possibly getting it (COVID-19). We don't know yet, it's too early. It (COVID-19 vaccination) is in its infancy," he said.

But with new strains of the coronavirus reported in an increasing number of places around the world, he believes that could be a deciding factor for other people to take the vaccine now.

Up next: Mangilao and Agat

After Monday's village-based vaccination clinic in Inarajan, there are two other locations scheduled this week:

Today at the Mangilao Senior Center, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday at Agat Gym, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Joint Information Center said up to 100 doses will be administered at each location.

These village-based vaccination clinics are in addition to the clinics at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The priorities remain those who are health care workers; local and federal law enforcement personnel; those who are 55 or older; mayors, vice mayors and their staff; staff of funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries; service providers contracted with Public Health's Division of Senior Citizens providing direct patient care; and others who are due for their second dose of the vaccine.