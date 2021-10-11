Loved ones prepare for All Souls Day

PIGO CEMETERY: Mike Cruz of Mangilao touches up the paint on the crypt containing his grandmother, Rita Guerrero Cruz, along with two of his uncles, Manuel Guerrero Cruz and Jose Guerrero Cruz, all members of familian Pedan of Barrigada. Cruz was getting an early start for All Souls' Day as he has a number of crypts he will be working on, as seen Sunday at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua. Catholic cemeteries on island will be open All Souls' Day, Nov. 2, but Masses will be celebrated at parish churches. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post