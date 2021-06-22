Tropical Depression 06W is expected to pass close to Guam before sunrise this morning.

The National Weather Service's Guam Forecast Office stated the system would bring "low-end tropical storm force conditions" to Guam.

"On its current track, 06W is expected to pass south of Guam (Monday night) and into Tuesday as it gradually intensifies into a tropical storm. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight," according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center at 8:30 p.m. Monday. "Southeast winds will increase further early Tuesday, peaking at between 20 and 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph before subsiding late in the afternoon. Heavy showers will develop overnight with 3 to 5 inches of rainfall possible through Tuesday evening."

Earlier Monday evening, the military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center stated the tropical depression's estimated closest point of approach to:

• Hagåtña is 37 miles;

• Andersen Air Force Base, 57 miles;

• National Weather Service Forecast Office in Barrigada, 48 miles; and

• Naval Base Guam, 35 miles.

No shelters opened

There has been no announcement of shelters opening up to people who are not sheltered or in housing that might not withstand gusty winds.

Jenna Blas, spokesperson for Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense, told The Guam Daily Post that as of 8:25 p.m. Monday, there weren't any plans to open shelters for the public, or for targeted vulnerable populations like families in substandard housing or homeless individuals.

”Weaker lean-to structures could see minor damage. Similarly, some vegetation, including banana and papaya trees could be damaged. Lighter objects, including trash bins, could become airborne,” the Weather Service stated.

Shelters typically open at the designation of Condition of Readiness 2, Blas said.

Guam was still in Condition of Readiness 3 as of Monday evening.

According to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense website, Condition of Readiness 3 designates when a storm or typhoon “may possibly hit the island within 48 hours.” Guam was taken into this COR designation at 6 p.m. Monday, within 12 hours of the system’s closest point of approach, which the same website says is the timeframe when the government declares COR 1.

'Bumpy night'

Residents are in for “a bumpy night,” according to Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam.

The weather system is expected to move just south of Guam. Updated forecasting released last night showed the system taking a slight northward turn.

Aydlett said the system’s closest point of approach to the Marianas will be “just before” or around sunrise today. Inclement weather conditions should subside by the afternoon. A “larger deck” of showers north of the depression that will also bring rain and wind to the rest of the Marianas, including Saipan.

Precautions

Although current tracking models still predict a developing weather system will pass due south of Guam, officials are still asking residents to secure potential airborne debris.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Guam Monday. A Tropical Storm Watch for Rota was also issued, which reflects a decreased chance of storm-force conditions.

The system was forecast to intensify further into a named tropical storm sometime today.

“At that time, low-end tropical storm force conditions are expected for Guam. Typhoon force winds are not expected,” NWS Guam stated.

Aydlett explained the local office uses forecasting graphics that include a “cone of uncertainty” in them. The area accounts for anomalies and other factors that can affect the track of 06W. Central and southern Guam could be affected by the storm should it shift from its current predicted movement.

“Any deviation in track toward the north could bring those tropical storm force winds over the island,” Aydlett said. “It’s mainly the folks along southern Guam and windward facing coastal areas, as well as higher elevations that would feel the impact.”

Officials asked residents to secure loose or lightweight outdoor items that may become hazardous debris. Seas are also forecast to become hazardous as the storm passes south of Guam.