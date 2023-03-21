Low-income families to see aid increase

Eligible low-income families with children soon will be able to benefit from a 75% increase to the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

In September 2022, the TANF program helped 343 families on Guam, adding up to 934 total residents. Of that, 689 were children and 245 were adults, according to a 2022 Congressional Research Service report.

Effective May 2023, a supplemental cash benefit increase will be added "across-the-board" to the amount currently provided to households under the TANF program.

The current cash benefit for a single person is $151. That will increase by $114 - to $265 - in May.

The increase will differ depending on the number of people in a household.

For example, the average family of four on Guam would receive a proposed cash benefit of $730. That is an increase of $313 per month from the current cash benefit families of this size are receiving.

Last year around this time, the cost of living, according to the Guam Chamber of Commerce, for a two-person household was roughly $1,960 per month - not including expenses such as gas or food.

These costs can easily be doubled for an average family of four on Guam.

Many families under the TANF program are headed by a single parent or guardian as a result of medical incapacity, unemployment or death, according to a release from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

With minimum wage at $9.25 per hour, on average, a single parent who is employed full time would bring in approximately $1,480 per month.

In order to pay for housing, utilities, cable and internet services, daily food, gas and occasional dining out, based on the Guam Chamber of Commerce data, a two-person household would need to cover at least $2,870 a month for basic living expenses.

This does not include necessities such as child care.

As part of the mission of the DPHSS Division of Public Welfare to ensure economic and personal security, the division takes into account the increased cost of living and noted the TANF cash benefits were increased "in order to provide more support to meet the economic needs of the desperate, needy families."