Low-income homes ready for Christmas move-in

Fourteen families will be able to move into new homes just in time for Christmas. The 14 new low-income housing units are ready for families to move in, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Executive Director Ray Topasna announced during the cutting of the ribbon for a rehabilitation of affordable housing project in Mangilao.

The renovated apartment building on Spotsa Lane is owned and will be managed by Catholic Social Service.

“The rehab project we are celebrating is pretty special and in line with GHURA’s core mission of helping families,” Topasna said. “This Christmas we hope to give 14 families a place they can call home. I’m challenging the wonderful folks at Catholic Social Service to expedite the processing time because there is no greater Christmas gift than a home.”

The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide affordable housing to families who don’t have much money. Catholic Social Service is the local partner.

“They gutted this place out. They changed the kitchen. They changed the plumbing. They fixed the electrical," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. Four of the ground-floor units comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“As mothers and as fathers, one of the biggest worries we have is a home for our family and our children, a safe and secure home and this project brings that,” she said.

GHURA architectural and engineering manager Albert Santos said the full renovation contracted to Triple Tech Inc. began in October of last year and cost $747,220.

Mangilao Mayor Allen Ungacta said the building was a beautiful asset to the village. “This is blessing for the community and the clients,” Ungacta said.