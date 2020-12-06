There were 1,953 Guam residents who took advantage of the free COVID-19 testing that ended Saturday.

That’s just over half of the numbers public health officials were prepared to test this week at three COVID-19 mass testing sites. The Department of Public Health and Social Services was prepared to test as many as 3,900 people from Monday through Saturday.

“It’s still a low turnout,” acknowledged DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera. “It’s not as high as we expected it to be. ... Nevertheless, we’re happy that we were able to help many people get tested.”

Officials are recording high test numbers overall, with a relatively low positivity rate – both of which are lending to a decreased COVID-19 Area Risk Score.

Guam had 18 new COVID-19 cases after tests were administered on 488 people, the Joint Information Center reported Saturday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who visited test sites, said in a video released on Saturday she is pleased with the decreasing CAR Score, which is now at 2.0.

"Mass testing is one of the successes in driving down our CAR Score," she said. "Our CAR Score ... is 2, which means the spread is being contained ... so I'm very excited about that."

She didn't comment, however, on social gathering restrictions. She has said she’d lift restrictions for the holiday season if Guam’s CAR Score lowered to the ideal 5.0 or less.

The governor did encourage residents to get tested this week.

Adjusting mass testing schedules

Carrera said they’re adjusting this week's schedule for COVID-19 testing based on what they’ve learned last week. They're considering locations, frequency, as well as which days of the week and times.

Carrera said they received feedback on several possible factors leading to the low turnout at last week’s test sites.

“We heard several factors like it being the holidays and people are busy with holiday shopping, or even the fact that they’re afraid to get tested and then have to quarantine,” she stated.

Five DOC prisoners test positive for COVID-19

Recent testing efforts included the Department of Corrections, which confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 among the prisoner population.

DOC was notified of the new cases on Dec. 4. A total of 14 prisoners and four officers were retested due to possible exposure with an officer who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All newly confirmed cases remain in isolation. To date, there have been 171 confirmed cases within DOC, of which 155 have recovered.

Guam now has a total of 6,977 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March. Guam has seen 113 deaths. There are 808 people with active cases of COVID-19 and in isolation. There are 6,056 people who have completed isolation.

Food commodities distribution continues

The Guam Department of Education continues to work with mayors to distribute food commodities. Village distribution will be conducted via drive-through or door-to-door delivery. Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned beef, canned pork or canned chicken, instant milk, kidney beans, oat circle cereal, banana chips, and only village drive-through distributions will receive frozen orange juice.

Food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information. Participants are reminded to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.