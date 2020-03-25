Lower power bills might be on the horizon

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities unanimously adopted a Guam Power Authority recommendation to further decrease the GPA fuel surcharge by about 2 cents, resulting in a proposed rate of about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour beginning April 1.

With the reduction, GPA General Manager John Benavente said the utility is still able to fully recover the loss from prior rate periods.

"We anticipated that this could happen. I can't think of a better time to pass these savings on," Commissioner Simon Sanchez said during the meeting Tuesday afternoon. "The only thing I'd like management to continue to monitor – these are uncertain times – if it appears we can lower this further in the future, to take a look at that."

Commissioner Judith Guthertz said utility agencies had a responsibility to ensure ratepayers benefit from decreases in operational costs.

The proposal will now be forwarded to the Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say on any rate matters. The PUC will be meeting Thursday, and while PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson said the rate decrease is not on the agenda, it may be brought up under "other business" if GPA filed the petition.

The proposal comes just about two months after the Public Utilities Commission accepted GPA's latest surcharge proposal, which was also a reduction over the prior rate.

The rate normally lasts six months, but interim adjustments are allowed.

If approved by the PUC, the decision would mark just the second decrease in the surcharge since 2016, as rising fuel costs had kept the rate either increasing or at a standstill.

The COVID-19 pandemic and disagreements between Russia, a major oil-producing nation, and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries have caused oil prices to sharply decline worldwide.

According to GPA, the cost per barrel ordered for April delivery is expected to be $37 per barrel compared to about $51 for fuel purchased in March. The U.S. Energy Information Administration stated the price of Brent crude oil was $33 per barrel last week.

The current surcharge rate is about 13.4 cents per kilowatt-hour. A drop to 11 cents per kWh represents about an 18% reduction to the current charge and a 10% drop in customers' total bill.

The surcharge is intended to be revenue-neutral, meaning GPA is not meant to make or lose money on the rate.