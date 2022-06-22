Lt. Gov. Tenorio COVID-positive for second time

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 using a home test kit, while Guam's coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

The island's seven-day rolling average now hovers near 100 new COVID cases a day, up from a daily average of less than 30 after emerging from the omicron surge. Hospitalization numbers, however, remain low, so the mask mandate and other restrictions remain shelved.

This is the second time Tenorio has tested positive for COVID. He first tested positive Aug. 12, 2020, a few days after the governor's own positive result.

"(Lt. Gov. Tenorio) will work from home for the duration of his isolation," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Because of this development, Tenorio won't be at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña when the governor delivers her State of the Island address.

Tenorio also may not be able to accompany the governor in the actual filing of their gubernatorial candidacy. June 28 is the filing deadline.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 114 new COVID cases out of 1,538 samples tested Monday.

There were five COVID hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DPHSS is awaiting COVID vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old.