Lubofsky opposes dismissal of petition for medical, allied health boards

Vanessa Williams, attorney for David Lubofsky, has filed an opposition to the motion to dismiss filed by Assistant Attorney General Robert Weinberg, who is representing the Guam Board of Medical Examiners and Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners.

Lubofsky is the father of a 5-year-old boy who died at Guam Memorial Hospital in October 2018.

He has filed complaints with both the GBME and GBAHE against medical officials involved in the care of his son, but alleges that neither board has rules or regulations related to the investigation of its licensees. Moreover, Lubofsky alleges that the GBME has failed to establish and maintain a website hosting physician information, as required by Guam law.

Through his attorney, Lubofsky has asked the court to compel both boards to adopt rules in accordance with their respective laws, and for the GBME to establish a website pursuant to Public Law 34-79, which includes publishing any accusations filed against licensees with the attorney general, as well as historical information, to include convictions and civil judgments.

Weinberg motioned to dismiss the petition, arguing that the boards have legislative immunity and can't be compelled to do anything involving rulemaking, that Lubofsky misinterpreted the law, and that the relief requested is already being done, among other arguments.

In her opposition, Williams stated that none of the cases cited by Weinberg state that legislative immunity applies to a mandamus relief, and one case states that quasi-legislative actions are subjects to writs but did not discuss legislative immunity.

She also argues that the board's process for investigation are arbitrary and justify a writ of mandate.

"Although the Boards admit that the law requires there be a process for filing complaints against health care professionals, they argue that the law only requires they acknowledge these complaints, and any further action with respect to the complaints is unnecessary," Williams wrote. "This is patently untrue as the law plainly tasks the boards with 'investigations' of complaints by non-Board members ... Thus, even if rules governing the investigations of complaints were discretionary, the Boards' arbitrary and haphazard processes for these mandatory investigations is so palpably unreasonable and arbitrary as to indicate an abuse of discretion as a matter of law."

Weinberg continues with his arguments in his reply to Williams, again stating that the relief being sought is already being worked on by the boards, and that "ordering them to engage in rule-making beyond what they are already doing is no the proper subject for a write of mandamus." He also argues that the opposition fails to address arguments and authority cited by the boards that administrative rule making is quintessentially a legislative act, and therefore discretionary.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas is overseeing this case. He stated on Oct. 19 that a hearing will be noticed once the parties submit their motions and replies. No notice was available Friday, but Barcinas stated in October that he was almost certain a hearing wouldn't take place until after Thanksgiving.