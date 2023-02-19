Francisco San Nicolas, 75, has a heart problem.

It's a problem that, in the past, required him to go under the knife for three stents to be inserted to help keep his arteries open and keep him alive. But when he went to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 9 for another stent placement, he was horrified by the experience.

“Many years ago, I did have a bypass. I was experiencing heart attack or stroke, so they bring me to the hospital and they do some procedure they put (three stents) on my heart. And yesterday, they were going to do a procedure,” San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post on Feb. 10. “Yesterday, they prepped me up, everything, to do my procedure. They prepped me up, took me to the room for the procedure and, lo and behold, I was laying down there already and it’s good that they didn’t sedate me yet – they don’t put me to sleep. The doctor was asking the assistant, or whatever, 'Where’s the tubes?' And what I heard is they don’t have it.”

Prepped for the procedure, San Nicolas was dumbfounded. He couldn’t believe GMH’s cardiology department was not prepared and didn’t know until the procedure was about to get underway.

“I said, 'My God, what kind of hospital is this? You got me laying down here, lucky you don’t sedate me and then open me up and, later on, you’re going to wake me up and say you didn’t do the procedure because you don’t have the tubes.' I said, 'Holy crap! You know, sir, I traveled from Merizo all the way down here and then you lay me down and have my procedure ready to go and then you tell me you don’t have – give me a break. You should be prepared before you schedule the person,'” he recalled.

The Guam Daily Post questioned GMH about what transpired with San Nicolas' planned operation. Cindy Hanson, the hospital’s spokeswoman, confirmed the hospital wasn’t prepared.

“The out-of-stock item was not a 'tube.' To protect Mr. San Nicolas’ medical privacy, per (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996), we cannot discuss the details of the procedure, we can only confirm a necessary part of the component of the equipment was not available at the time,” Hanson said.

On Feb. 8, a day prior to the scheduled procedure, San Nicolas went to GMH under the impression he had a scheduled appointment. While GMH records didn’t show an appointment, he was seen and a pre-assessment for the procedure was done. It was then he was told the procedure could be done the following day.

It is unclear if inventory for what was necessary for the procedure was conducted prior to advising San Nicolas that they would move forward the next day with surgery.

The patient arrived at around 6 a.m. Feb. 9 for the appointment, which was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. San Nicolas wasn’t discharged until 10:30 a.m. That also baffled him.

“I came early because I don’t have any transportation, someone has to drop me to the hospital early. I was there like 6 a.m. Then, before they release me, because they have to make me stay back to monitor my blood pressure for a couple of hours. So I would say I was at the hospital for about five hours,” he said. “They put an (electrocardiogram), everything, on your heart to monitor. I guess it all boils down to the longer you stay there, the more money they get from Medicaid.”

The hospital also confirmed officials monitored San Nicolas before discharging him from their care.

“Unfortunately, the procedure could not proceed as a necessary component was unavailable. After an hour of monitoring Mr. San Nicolas for his safety, he was discharged at 10:30 a.m. When contacted later that day to notify Mr. San Nicolas that GMHA secured the component, he declined to reschedule the procedure,” Hanson said.

'Put yourself in my shoes'

Not going back for the operation wasn't a hard decision for San Nicolas to make.

“Put yourself in my shoes,” said San Nicolas, who said he has lost faith in the island’s only public hospital. His lack of confidence in the health care provider is at “99.9%,” he said.

“I am going to go to (Guam Regional Medical City) and schedule it up there because I am scared already. Why go to that hospital? GMH is our hospital, and to find out that they are not equipped or lacking of tools should not happen,” he said. “They should have that tools ready and whenever you scheduled somebody for their procedure they should be ahead of time checking if they do or not. What if I am ready to die, and they do the procedure and they don’t have it? Probably, I would die on top of the procedure table.”

Hanson told the Post that the hospital has recently enhanced its protocols.

“Our Special Services Department, which the Cardiology Outpatient Clinic falls under, have inventory protocols in place and recently enhanced the protocol with a new action plan,” Hanson said.

Responses to questions seeking clarification on when the enhanced protocols were implemented or whether any transition between the two contributed to the failure were not available as of press time.

However, the hospital, in its initial responses to the incident, stated, “Moving forward, a daily inventory process will be done to visually confirm that we have available sufficient inventory for all scheduled procedures.”