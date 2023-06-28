Sen. Jesse Lujan is encouraging residents to honor the island’s survivors of war.

Since 2015, June 28 has been designated as War Survivor Remembrance Day. According to the lawmaker, the occasion “is a reminder of how fortunate we are to not be enduring wartimes as our forefathers and foremothers had. Many, if not all CHamorus have parents, grandparents or great grandparents who are war survivors."

In a release, Lujan said both his parents shared their experiences as war survivors when he was a child.

"They wanted me to be aware of how blessed I was to avoid suffering the pain and devastation that war brings. Every day they prayed to God that their children and descendants may never have to go through what they went through. They taught me to be grateful. But ultimately, my parents taught me about the strength and resilience of our CHamoru people. let us take time to remember and honor our loved ones who witnessed the brutality of war, survived to tell the tale, and were determined to live out the rest of their days working to make the world a better place." Lujan said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Guam Legislature celebrated the holiday with a proclamation and resolution Wednesday morning.

Lujan recommended five ways residents can observe War Survivor Remembrance Day:

Offer a prayer for our island's greatest generation and all they endured. Find the name of your loved one at the Asan Bay Overlook Memorial Wall. Visit an elder and ask them to share their memories with you. Visit our island's World War II memorial sites. Support organizations that honor survivors every year.

"I encourage everyone to honor our strong islanders who braved the atrocities of war and who, against all odds, persevered to survive. We look to these inspirational men and women and commend them on their strength and determination." Lujan said.