Sen. Jesse Lujan is proposing to amend Guam law so that requests for proposals and invitations for bids are published all in one place online.

Bill 8-37 would task the Office of Technology with creating and adding web pages for the publications on the Guam public notices website or to create another website exclusively for posting RFPs and IFBs.

The intent of the bill is to create transparency and ensure that "the quality and quantity" of bids or proposals received are "sufficient and suitable for the job," Lujan's office stated.

"The government of Guam should want all RFPs and IFBs to be easily accessible and easy to find," the office added. "There is, currently, no one place to find all government of Guam RFPs and IFBs. Instead, they are published in local newspapers and scattered over numerous government of Guam agency websites."

Bill 8 won't change procurement requirements with the amendments on publication, Lujan's office said.

"Placing all government of Guam RFPs and IFBs on one single site on a timely basis will allow the government to certify that RFPs and IFBs are seen by the largest possible audience of qualified bidders. Therefore guaranteeing that the government receives competitive bids from all qualified interested potential bidders," Lujan stated in a press release.

"This bill adds no costs to the government of Guam but does indeed improve transparency. I think it will also improve the quality and quantity of bids the government receives for each bid. Also providing better and potentially lower bids due to increased competition," he added.