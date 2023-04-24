Not content with the response from United Airlines about what the company can do to relieve “cumbersome" protocols Guam travelers bound for the United States mainland undergo when transiting through Honolulu, Sen. Jesse Lujan penned a letter to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green for his assistance.

In a letter dated April 18, Lujan asked Green to review the travel policies that have been implemented at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in light of numerous complaints the Guam senator has received from local constituents.

“I wrote to Gov. Green and spelled out the steps Guam residents and Guam travelers are subjected to when transiting via Hawaii,” Lujan said in a release.

After the 7-hour flight, Guam passengers in transit must collect their bags and clear U.S. Customs, then leave the arrival area on the ground floor with their bags; then haul their bags upstairs even though the bags have been tagged in Guam to their final destination; then process their bags through agricultural screening in the upstairs terminal departure area; and then recheck their bags at the appropriate departure counter.

That process, according to Lujan, is not reasonable for passengers transiting through the state and not leaving the airport facility.

“These steps are burdensome and very difficult for elderly passengers and families with young children, and can be easily modified and simplified. I hope Gov. Green will take action.” Lujan said.

In his letter, Lujan contended the transit protocols add to a list of “discriminatory actions toward Guamanians,” despite the geostrategic vantage point Guam serves for the United States.

'Second-class citizens'

"Guam is a U.S. territory, and we are U.S. citizens flying to other parts of the United States. We should not be treated as second-class citizens.” Lujan said in a release.

Lujan wrote to Green that he had initially brought the concern to United Airlines director of Guam airport operations Samuel Shinohara and managing director of global, government and regulatory affairs Dan Weiss, but did not receive the response he had hoped for.

“I understand that United Airlines does its best to comply with the rules and regulations set by the United States Customs and Border Protection. However, I wrote to the senior management with the hope that United Airlines can reevaluate these policies and look into possible solutions to ease the strain felt by our people. Unfortunately, the response from United Airlines was not cooperative and claimed limited authority to be able to produce the desired outcome,” Lujan wrote.

Lujan asked Green to assist Guam travelers by “eliminating or mitigating the discriminatory and troublesome effects on Guam travelers."

"With so many constituents raising questions, complaints, and inquiring about the new procedures, I do hope you can provide insight or aid on how Guam passengers can be relieved of this current burden. I believe your executive leadership can greatly help me in my pursuit to resolve these issues,” Lujan concluded.

The Guam Daily Post sent an inquiry to Hawaii’s Department of Transportation Air Administration regarding the protocols and who has oversight to make changes, but a response was not available as of press time Sunday.