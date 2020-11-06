With cemeteries locking their gates and on-site Masses canceled due to COVID-19 precautionary measures on All Souls' Day, one Guam cemetery found a way to help families pay tribute to departed loved ones remotely.

Guam Windward Memorial created an interactive, thoughtful and virtual remembrance event.

In the weeks leading up to All Souls’ Day, preparations were made to livestream a special production on the memorial park's Facebook page. St. Francis Church provided a Rosary service, a blessing recorded at the cemetery, and cemetery staff provided families luminary bags and jars to decorate with prayers and memories of loved ones they have lost.

The decorated luminaries were then dropped off at the cemetery and lit at dusk on All Souls’ Day for the live streamed event on Facebook.

“The decorated luminaries each told a story or had a prayer, and in some cases, you could see where the tears had dropped on the paper. It was both heart wrenching and heart warming. It took our team hours to place them all on each gravesite but in the end, when we lit them, it was more beautiful than we could have imagined,” said Sharon Price, director of events at Guam Windward Memorial.