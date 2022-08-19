M.B. Koto pleads not guilty to DOC stabbing

M.B. Koto pleaded not guilty to murder charges connected to the death of Cesar Dizon at the Department of Corrections.

After being charged earlier this month with stabbing inmate Dizon, a convicted murderer, Koto appeared Wednesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to plead not guilty to the charges.

The charges however, now include aggravated murder with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Koto was initially charged with murder with the same special allegation before a superseding indictment was filed the day before his hearing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Koto waived his right to a speedy trial.

Stabbing

Koto was charged after a correctional officer told police he was doing hourly checks at the prison’s Minimum-In unit when he saw Dizon on the floor with multiple stab injuries, court documents state.

Dizon allegedly was stabbed in the chest 10 times.

Another correctional officer then saw Koto wearing different clothes from the rest of the inmates and allegedly heard Koto say, “I did it.”

Dirty, blood-stained clothes were later found, along with a fresh cut and dried blood on Koto's left palm and dried blood on one of his toes, court documents state.

A kitchen knife was found in the common area and a butter knife was found inside Koto's assigned locker, along with a makeshift cardboard sheath, which appeared to have dried blood on it, according to court documents.

Koto was serving five years in prison after being sentenced in March 2019 in connection with an aggravated assault case. He was preparing to go before the Guam Parole Board before the incident.

Dizon was serving a life sentence for the 1995 deadly shooting of attorney Jan Rubinstein.