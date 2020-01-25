$2.5M diverted from homeless shelter plan to buy office spaces

The $2.5 million in federal money initially set aside for a safe nighttime shelter and shower for people living on the streets has been diverted for the purchase of government office spaces.

In March 2019, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote to Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Douglas Domenech asking to shift the use of the $2.5 million Capital Improvement Project funding that previously had been granted to the government of Guam.

“I would like to remove the homeless component of the project and utilize the property for several essential government functions, specifically (1) relocating the Office of Veterans Affairs to the Hesler Street facility, (2) locating functions of the Guam Department of Labor Job Assistance Center into this facility, and (3) relocating various public assistance functions in order to provide a “One Stop” location for a number of critical government services,” the governor wrote.

“The overarching vision for this request is to meaningfully continue the effort to revitalize our capital of Hagåtña. I am firmly committed to once again seeing Hagåtña as our island’s center for culture, arts, government and, more importantly, an economic center from which I see future business opportunities spawned.”

The nighttime shelter was originally intended to provide a safe and clean place for homeless families and individuals to sleep at night as well as provide showers. The shelter also would have been a place where various local government offices for jobs, training and public health services would be located to assist homeless individuals.

Northern shelter

In the same letter, Leon Guerrero asks the Interior Department for approval of a $1.5 million grant to fund a homeless shelter in northern Guam. She points out that the latest Guam Homeless Point-in-Time Count justifies the need for a homeless shelter on Guam. This year's homeless count is scheduled for Jan. 31.

“This latest study further verifies that the vast majority of Guam’s homeless population is concentrated in Dededo and Yigo. I am therefore seeking your approval for funding for the construction of a northern homeless shelter to meet, not only the day-to-day needs of this underserved population but as a 'surge’ facility to be maximized during storms.”

According to Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority press release on the 2019 point-in-time count, there were 300 families that were homeless and a total of 873 individuals who were homeless. That’s an increase from previous years, which showed:

2017: 852 individuals and 259 families

2018: 854 individuals and 265 families

$2.5 million

In a subsequent letter to Domenech in July 2019, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio provides the new scope of work for the $2.5 million to purchase and refurbish the old Legislature building.

Prior to its relocation to the new Guam Congress Building, the Legislature had leased the old building and parking lot from Taihong Corporation Guam, whose shareholders are from Taiwan, at $42,000 a year, legislative records show.

GovGuam bought the leasehold interest in the property from Taihong Corporation for $1.5 million and the government expects to pay another $1 million for renovations.

“It is proposed that the existing one-story Hagåtña facility, which formerly housed the Guam Legislature, be purchased and renovated by the Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) to house government of Guam services for Guam’s physically challenged population with Gov. Leon Guerrero’s policy to revitalize Hagåtña,” Tenorio stated.

In addition to the Veterans Affairs and DOL offices, he adds that Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, The Guam Developmental Disabilities Council, and Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority also will be housed in the building.

Earlier this week, it was also mentioned that the newly empaneled Ethics Commission would also have an office at the old Legislature building.