Public hearings on two bills that would dip into the $22 million of anticipated surplus from fiscal 2019 were heard on Tuesday.

• Bill 230-35, introduced by Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, would appropriate $1 million to the Guam Housing Corporation.

• Bill 235-35, of which San Agustin is the main author, would appropriate $1 million from the general fun to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

GHC: Money would help provide home loans

Alice Taijeron, president of the housing corporation, testified in support of Bill 230. She said the funds would help provide loans to people who can’t get conventional financing.

The $1 million would be used for loans and property renovations, she said. Anything left over would be used to buy and renovate inexpensive homes to offer to GHC clients, she said.

GHC also lends to qualified Chamorro Land Trust leaseholders so they may be able to build on Chamorro land trust property.

BBMR fiscal note raises red flag

Taijeron said that in previous years GHC was mandated to use $500,000 of its operational budget to fund a first-time homeowners assistance program. Additionally, under previous administrations, GHC used $300,000 to provide housing for displaced people.

She said the agency is currently “playing catch-up,” and half of its $3.1 million budget is used for loans for first-time homeowners.

According to the fiscal note on the bill from Bureau of Budget Management and Research, the agency’s expected revenue for this year is $3.29 million. The fiscal note raised some questions at the hearing.

‘Personnel is supposed to be funded out of your revenue’

“The bill starts off talking about the First Time Homeowner’s Program in the intent, as if that’s what we’re going to fund with this $1 million, but it’s not actually in the bill language,” Sen. Therese Terlaje noted, pointing out comments from BBMR’s fiscal note. “The mandate of the bill is to use the money for programs, operations and personnel, and this is also what BBMR is pointing out – that this is also going to be used for personnel.

“But, usually, your personnel is supposed to be funded out of your revenue,” Terlaje added.

Taijeron said she doesn’t have any intention of hiring new personnel: “I’ve really kept that at a minimum since having come onboard.” She said the agency is going through a process of aligning its operations to its mission and mandates.

GHC wishes to hire accountant and planner

Terlaje, reiterating her earlier point, asked if the current revenues will be sufficient to cover existing personnel and whether personnel levels will remain the same.

Taijeron said she does want to hire an accountant and a strategic planner, which falls in line with the realignment efforts.

Sen. Telo Taitague asked, “Have you had the opportunity to talk to the governor on whether she would support this bill or not?”

Director Taijeron said she has spoken to the governor but “couldn’t speak to whether she supports the bill or not.”

AG’s Office: Money would help enforce child support

Stephanie Mendiola, general counsel for the Attorney General’s Office, testified in support of Bill 235. She said the funds, if received, would be used to enhance the Child Support Enforcement Division and to upgrade the automated case management system.

“We recognize and do not discount the importance of other government priority areas warranting the need for resources. However, this $1 million request for funding is aimed at avoiding a $6 million burden to general fund, which would result if CCED falls into non-compliance and loses the current 66% federal funding participation,” Mendiola said. “Furthermore, the total expense of $3 million for this project will pay itself back in savings over approximately three fiscal years and result in significant savings for the government of Guam from that point forward.”