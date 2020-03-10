$31.7M loss for FY2020

Adelup launched a five-point economic assistance plan that aims to provide temporary relief for local businesses impacted by the decline in tourist cancellations due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

Tourism numbers continue to drop. Tom Ada, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, reported a total of 346 flights had been canceled as of Monday. That's a loss of as many as 56,000 passengers and an economic impact of $5.6 million, if we assume all those seats were taken, he said.

Travel cancellations haven't just impacted the private sector but GovGuam as well, through losses in tax revenue.

GovGuam is estimating a $31.7 million impact by the end of the fiscal year, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. Projections may change in the future, she added.

At Monday’s press conference, where the administration presented the plan, the governor said GovGuam would implement austerity measures, managed by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and Department of Administration. However, there will be no reduction in government services, Leon Guerrero added.

When asked what those measures were, Leon Guerrero said only that the administration has curbed overtime expenses and has been "disciplined" in spending by operating on a budget smaller than the one for fiscal 2018.

The governor also said hiring would continue in areas they feel is "needed" for public service, such as in public safety agencies.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s Temporary Economic Assistance and Mitigation (TEAM) Guam plan includes:

1. Postpone payment of 40% of business privilege tax due for 90 days

2. Cover 100% of credit card fees for customers

3. Offer small business loans through the Guam Economic Development Authority

4. Rebate a percentage of fees to lower air carrier costs

5. Request utilities to consider payment plan options for residential customers

"The TEAM Guam plan composes nearly $40 million in immediate but temporary economic relief to Guam’s peoples and businesses over a 90-day period," the governor said.

Tax refunds

The government doesn't anticipate a delay in issuing tax refunds, but the loss in tax revenue will likely affect its ability to draw down Guam's multimillion-dollar deficit.

The government is still paying refunds for tax returns filed in September 2019.

Leon Guerrero has already said that she wants to place excess 2019 revenues in reserve to mitigate the impact to GovGuam. These revenues have been hotly contested, eyed by lawmakers as a funding source for several bills but maintained as an outlet for deficit reduction by the administration.

The 2019 over-collections "probably won't" be used to draw down the deficit now, depending on what is needed for reserves, the governor said.

'Our plan is more reasonable'

While the governor presented her administration's solutions to the coronavirus impact, she also shot down a measure introduced Monday by Sen. James Moylan, which seeks to provide relief for small businesses by offering a temporary reduction in the BPT from 5% to 4%.

Bill 311-35 also seeks to revise the Dave Santos Small Business Act by providing any small business with gross earnings under $500,000 a BPT exemption on the first $250,000 of earned income. The provision, Moylan said, would place a freeze on the interim exemption benefit provided to businesses.

When asked for her reaction to Moylan's bill and the BPT rollback, the governor said, "I think our economic package is much more reasonable and rational and it takes into consideration sustainability of our ability to provide the necessary financing and funds for our public services as needed."

The plan

Beginning later this week, businesses can voluntarily postpone the payment of up to 40% of their business privilege tax due on April 20, May 20 and June 20 for up to 90 days with no interest and penalties.

Businesses will still be required to make the full BPT payment by the 90-day deadline.

Officials said the initiative is expected to provide $33 million in temporary relief.

The 40% postponement is applicable to taxes due, minus exemptions, if any.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation is anticipated to issue guidance on this process within a few days, officials stated.

Credit card fees and delayed utility payments

About $3 million to $5 million in relief is anticipated to come from the government of Guam to temporarily cover 100% of credit card fees charged to customers using credit and bank cards to pay for government taxes and non-tax payments, from April 1 to June 30.

The Guam Economic Development Authority will also offer small business loans of up to $50,000 for 90 days to help small businesses with their cash flow needs.

Officials from GIAA and its board of directors is expected to approve a percentage rebate on landing and apron fees, which could provide up to $900,000 in economic relief over the next three months, according to the administration.

Leon Guerrero also requested the utility agencies consider offering payment plans for utility bills for residential customers who can demonstrate financial hardship due to the novel coronavirus.

"Our island was stronger in part because we stabilized the government’s cash flow ... and instilled fiscal discipline. ... Now we can call on it temporarily," Leon Guerrero said.

"These actions were chosen because they can each provide economic relief now without the complexities of the legislative process," she added.

The governor called the plan conservative, as it does not take into account additional military spending.

While officials said they spoke to the Guam Chamber of Commerce about the plan, the plan doesn’t include the chamber’s chief concern of delaying for several months the implementation of the minimum wage increase.

Prior to the announcement, Leon Guerrero and her team met with key business stakeholders, including the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Women's Chamber, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chinese and Korean associations, and the Guam Contractors Association.

"We have presented this to them and they were very appreciative and they were very thankful," the governor said. "We are going to work very closely with them to weather this storm."