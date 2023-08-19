Mañe’lu holds drivers ed workshop

The Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop, a project of the nonprofit organization Mañe’lu, will hold its Ready to Drive workshop from 9 a.m. through noon Saturday at the Edimund Wengu Micronesian Learning Center in Tamuning.

The workshop is free and open to teenagers and adults interested in learning about safety measures and traffic laws to help prepare for the Guam Driver's License written exam. According to the organization, there are no requirements.

The center offers informational and educational services to families from the freely associated states, including the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.

For more information and to book an appointment, email dkephas@manelu.org or contact 671-789-1265.