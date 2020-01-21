The mother of a local mentor for Mañe'lu was so moved by the work of the organization, formerly known as Big Brothers Big Sisters, that she nominated the group to be the recipient of an annual auction and fundraiser held by the Ladies Gold Association of the Plandome Country Club in New York.

Mary McGorry's son Patrick, an employee of Naval Hospital Guam, is an active mentor of the local nonprofit with the goal of educating and empowering children and families, said Samantha Taitano, executive director of Mañe'lu.

"He was so excited about what he does, so I said I will do it," Mary McGorry said during a phone interview from New York with The Guam Daily Post. "Usually we do local charities, so I was a little worried they might wonder, 'Where is Guam?' So we made a poster to show where Guam is. I have to say the reaction from everybody was so overwhelming. People were so happy that they were donating things and donating money to kids who really need it."

She said her son has volunteered since a young age.

"He is a people person and he loves kids," she said.

"He is amazing. He comes out to all of our activities ... (he's) always helping recruit volunteers to be part of this program," Taitano said.

She said Patrick McGorry organizes hikes for the kids and helps recruit other volunteers.

"(His mom) heard about all of the amazing work that he has been doing and saw the need in our community," Taitano said.

At the end of 2019, Mañe'lu received about 160 checks in varying amounts that totaled a little more than $25,261.

"There were some that were large and some donations that were $25 or $50," Taitano said.

The money will be primarily used to support their mentoring program.

"We are hoping to provide training to all of our volunteers and potential volunteers this year," she said.

Any excess will be used to provide more free opportunities and support site activities.

"We do activities in a lot of the public housing areas or the low- to moderate-income housing areas, so this will help us continue with them and purchase supplies," Taitano said.

She said they are hoping to offer monthly trivia activities that mentors and mentees can attend together.

"We were just so excited and overwhelmed when we found out," Taitano said. "(We) felt that the story behind the donation was equally important as the amount of the donation."

Mary McGorry said she is glad to hear the money will be put to good use.

"We are in a community where there is a lot of money, so it is nice to be able to give something to kids who really need it," she said.