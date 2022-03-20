Mañåhak run expected next week

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is expecting mañåhak to run beginning March 22 or 23.

Officials announce the upcoming run as the island's public health emergency continues.

Special permit

The agency also announced that fishing using hook and line, or the traditional talåya will be allowed at Åchang Bay Marine Preserve and Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve.

The special permit, which covers the month of March, is only for specific fishes: juvenile goatfish, or ti’ao; juvenile jacks, or i’e; scad mackerel, or atulai, and juvenile fuseliers, or achemson, within the Åchang Bay Preserve and Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve, according to a press release from the Department of Agriculture.

This permit is being issued to assist the public with food security during the continuing public health emergency as well as for cultural educational purposes to ensure this traditional fishing practice continues for future generations, the release states.

Additionally, Tumon is open daily for hook and line, and talåya fishing from the shore. Residents who aren't aware of the regulations for allowed catch may call 671-735-0286/81.

No other fish, seaweed, shellfish or other marine life is allowed for harvest.

Conditions

Officials said the harvest of the specific species listed is dependent on the following:

There are rules that have to be followed:

1. Maintain social distancing. The purpose of focusing on the use of talåya and hook-and-line is to protect our community by limiting fishing to a single-person activity.

2. Only the use of talåya nets (cast nets) or hook-and-line for the harvest of, ti’ao, and i’e is allowed from shore for a period from Aug. 1 to 31.

3. I’e and ti'ao harvested shall not be longer than 4-inches long.

4. While fishing for ti’ao, and i’e under this permit, entry into the water is only allowed to retrieve the talåya after casting the net.

5. The harvest of any marine species other than ti’ao, i’e, and atulai, in the preserve is prohibited. Immediate removal and release of non-target species from the net is required.

6. The use of talåya or hook-and-line for ti’ao, and i’e is limited to the hours of 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hook and line from boat for atulai has no time limit.

7. Net dimension of talåya: small enough to prevent gilling of fish. The use of gill nets and other nets are prohibited.

8. The Department of Agriculture’s conservation officers will fully enforce all laws and regulations in the preserve.

9. Fishermen may view the permit at the Piti and Merizo mayors’ offices or at the Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatics and Wildlife Resources.

For questions or concerns please contact DAWR at 671-735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.