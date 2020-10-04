The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is expecting mañåhak to run to begin on Oct. 8, 2020.

AWR is reminding the public that the Marine Protected Areas are open for fishing from the shore for the seasonal fish including mañåhak, ti’ao, i’e, and atulai for the month of October. Fishing methods permitted include hook & line and talåya.

Deer hunting season

Agriculture officials are extending the current deer hunting season to Jan. 30, 2021 with no additional costs to hunters.

A valid hunting license is required, however.

Only those licensed will be authorized to hunt. To limit public interactions, new hunting licenses will be sold by appointment only.

Hunting is permitted on government of Guam properties as well as private property, with the landowner’s written permission.

Hunters will not be required to use deer tags. The regulation will be suspended for this season in order to ease the financial obligation of paying for tags.

Officials also note that hunting groups should be limited in size to a maximum of five people, in compliance with Executive Order 2020-36. Also, hunters should observe the six-feet social distancing guideline.

During hunting outings, hunters should wear personal protective equipment to ensure safety.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 735-0289/82/91/94 or email DAWR at dawr@doag.guam.gov.