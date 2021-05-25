Police arrested a Yona man after he allegedly admitted he attacked his neighbor with a machete.

Jason Kiochy, 29, was charged twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim went to the suspect’s residence to ask for a cigarette before the pair got into an argument.

The suspect then grabbed a machete and chased after the victim, wounding him on the back of his head, documents state.

The victim was treated at the scene.

The suspect told police, “I cut him … only one time.”

Authorities located the weapon that the suspect placed in a closet, documents state.