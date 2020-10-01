Made in Guam chocolate maker halts production

Guam Premium Chocolate temporarily closed its $7.1 million factory in February when tourism started to decline because of the coronavirus pandemic. In September, it permanently closed its Chocolate store at the Guam Premier Outlets.

George Patterson, owner of Guam Premium Chocolate, doesn't expect the factory to reopen at least until the third quarter of 2021, when he believes tourism will start picking up again.

"It's been a hardship for everybody," Patterson told The Guam Daily Post, as he gave a tour of the factory that is now empty of the 35 workers it used to employ.

The state-of-the-art factory in Barrigada was churning out more than 300,000 chocolate goodies every day before it came to a halt in February.

Japanese and Korean tourists were the customers primarily buying the fine chocolate-coated macadamia nuts as souvenirs.

So when tourism started declining and then visitors completely stopped coming, Guam stores weren't able to sell the products. The factory had to stop production, Patterson said.

Patterson said the 35 factory employees had been furloughed.

They will have been without a paycheck for a year and a half by the time the factory is expected to reopen. Patterson said the employees have been getting federal unemployment aid.

"This is the worst," Patterson, who's been a businessman for 30 years, said of the factory closure and the business situation caused by the pandemic.

Patterson Enterprises owns both the factory and the Chocolate stores, along with Suncare Distributors and Guam Self Storage.

Former employee: Closure is 'so sad'

The Chocolate store at GPO in Tamuning, meanwhile, is the latest in the growing list of permanent business closures on Guam as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so sad," former Chocolate store employee Rowena V. Datu said Wednesday, as the store where she worked for quite some time had to close. "I was happy with my job and my employer. They were so good to me."

Datu said during the lockdown in August she got a call from the management, sharing the news that their chocolate and gifts store at GPO was going to close effective Sept. 1.

GPO General Manager Monte Mesa said the store requested its GPO lease end early on Aug. 31 due to a lack of tourists arriving and very low sales from May to August.

Today, the only other Chocolate store, at the Micronesia Mall, will reopen after weeks closed because of the second lockdown, Patterson said.

Were it not for a deal worked out with the Micronesia Mall's Phil Schrage, their store at that mall may not have been able to reopen, he said.

Financial struggles

Despite the factory's now eight-month temporary closure, mortgage and utilities still need to be paid constantly.

The machines at the factory have to run at least on "night mode" to keep them from deteriorating, Patterson said.

While the factory's $13,000 monthly power bills before February is now down to about $9,000, that's still a big chunk of money to spend when the factory is not earning any income, Patterson said.

"The tourists will not be coming back until let's say the third quarter (of 2021), because even if they did come back (in January) it would be so slow. We couldn't see much happening because April, May, June, July will be the slowest part," he said. "You see August, things start turning up."

He expects tourism to pick up in October, November and December 2021.

For the chocolate business, December to March are the peak sales months.

"We don't see that happening this year," he said. "We don't see anything happening in the tourist industry this year at all."

Island residents do not necessarily buy chocolates and their stores had to offer about 50% discount to drive up local sales.

Kmart, he said, made Guam Premium Chocolate take back $90,000 worth of chocolates about three months ago.

"They weren't selling for the stores so they pull it all off the shelves, they gave it back to us and that's a hassle for our company, having to pay $90,000 worth of products that we already sold to them," Patterson said.

Patterson hopes that by the time tourists come back, his factory will be allowed to operate.

In the factory setting, workers are within 1 to 2 feet of each other, which isn't allowed under the government of Guam's COVID-19 restrictions of maintaining a 6-foot distance from others.

Patterson also shared other businesses' sentiment for GovGuam to "keep businesses open."

"Let the COVID run its own course. There's people that have flu every single year. There's people who die from the flu," he said. "When you shut down the industries, when you shut down the beaches, it doesn't help anybody."

Permanent closures

Here's a non-exhaustive list of permanent business closures as a result of COVID-19, based on The Guam Daily Post interviews: