When Barbara Mafnas heard patients were being turned away at clinics because they didn't have face masks, it broke her heart.

So, when Mafnas marshaled her resources and began sewing her own face masks, her son, Mike Mafnas, said he wasn't surprised that she wouldn't let the injustice go.

During a FaceTime conversation, he said he had noticed mounds of fabric on the kitchen table. A nurse who teaches at Guam Community College and works as an educator with Sagua Mañagu, Barbara Mafnas has always been known for giving more than most.

Between pulling long shifts as a nurse on the front lines of COVID-19, and teaching and giving online classes, her son said he didn't think she had time for anything else but rest and being with her husband of 37 years, Joe Mafnas, an instructor with the ROTC program at John F. Kennedy High School.

"I'm not surprised she would put something like this together, but surprised she always finds the time to help those in need," he said of his mom's altruistic bent.

To date, she has made and donated more than 100 masks to various clinics and people who have requested. She refuses to accept money for the masks, Mike Mafnas said, adding his mom "has allowed others to pay it forward by donating fabric, elastic bands, thread and other supplies."

She follows a pattern given by a fellow health colleague. It follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Mike Mafnas said, with each mask taking about 30 minutes to create.

When asked how long she plans to make them, Barbara Mafnas said she will keep going as long as she continues to get materials.

A son of an Air Force airman and an educator, Mike Mafnas said his home has always been strong in faith and philanthropy.

"My parents – they are very humble and giving people," Mike Mafnas said. "They continue to teach love and generosity to others."

A heartfelt 'thank you'

Mike Mafnas said he is grateful for the sacrifices made by people working the front lines and giving their time to ensure the island continues to operate.

"I would like to take the time to personally thank all of our 'front lines' during this pandemic," he said. He added a special note to his mom, thanking her for her service during this time of need.

"Thank you for your dedication not only to your profession, but for your big heart, for the people of our island, especially in this great time of need." he said. While he said he wasn't bragging about his mom, he wanted to ensure people saw the work she continually puts in "for the greater good of the island."