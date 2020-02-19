4.8 magnitude earthquake near Guam

The earthquake occurred at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday 108 miles east southeast of Yigo, Guam. Courtesy USGS

At 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 108 miles east southeast of Yigo, Guam, according to the USGS. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories are issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Tags

Recommended for you