Island residents described hearing a rumble before feeling a big jolt as they awoke on Thursday morning at 5:37 a.m..

The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily recorded it as a 4.8 magnitude quake.

The temblor was 29 km southeast of Yigo.

Some residents reported things being knocked otf from shelves and picture frames falling down.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries, according to the Office of Civil Defense/Guam Homeland Security.