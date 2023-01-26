Teal is for Cervical cancer

WAVE: The island cancer care hosted a wave over at the ITC intersection in Tamuning on Friday January 20th. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post

SUPPORT: Members of the community engage in Guam Cancer Care's first annual Cervical cancer wave on Friday, Jan. 20. Courtesy of Guam Cancer Care

By Richelle Aguon

Launching its first-ever "Real Strong, Teal Strong" Cervical Cancer Awareness Wave on Jan. 20, in Tamuning, Guam Cancer Care strives to increase public awareness on the condition.

Ranked as the fifth most prevalent cancer affecting women on Guam, is Cervical cancer. The National Cancer Institute reports that within the past year, approximately 14,100 American women have received a cervical cancer diagnosis and 4,280 of those cases have resulted in fatalities.

Cervical cancer awareness is symbolized by the color teal. According to Medical News Today, an online resource for those seeking additional details about health information and the latest news in medical research, teal balances and heals the emotions, providing emotional stability.

“Nobody knows what a cancer patient goes through," said Senior Patient Navigator, Ellie Ongrung. “We want the community to show support for patients who are going through treatment, as well as those that have survived. We want to show there is an entire community behind them, cheering them on, so they can continue the fight against cancer.”

The organization is best recognized for its annual "Get your pink on" breast cancer awareness campaign, which takes place in October. According to Ongrung, lung; breast; colon; and ovarian are among the other malignancies that have been ranked.

Since this was the first cervical cancer campaign, there was a substantial amount of participation from the community. Representatives from Public health; the FHP clinic; Island Eye Center; Coast 360; as well as Students from John F. Kennedy high school engaged in the wave.

“Education and knowledge is power,” she added. “Being well informed on prevention tips, as well as knowing what resources are available and sharing information can help anyone.”

For more information, contact Guam Cancer Care at 671-969-2223, or visit www.guamcancercare.org