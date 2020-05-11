AWARD: U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. John Aquilino presented Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero with the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award on May 2. Aquilino presented the award on behalf of acting Secretary of the Navy James E. McPherson, for Gov. Leon Guerrero's leadership and efforts to support the sailors assigned to the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt. The aircraft carrier arrived on the Navy base on Guam on March 27 following the confirmation of COVID-19 cases aboard the ship. The governor and her staff have been steadfast and proactive partners, the Navy stated. The governor allowed nearly half of the aircraft carrier's sailors to be quarantined in Guam hotels to keep them from more than 1,000 COVID-positive sailors who were isolated on U.S. Naval Base Guam. A few were hospitalized at Naval Hospital Guam and one sailor died of COVID-19. Photo courtesy of the Navy