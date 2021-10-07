A man accused of stealing mail from Summer Town Estates in Dededo has been released from jail while waiting for the resolution of his case.

Jamie Andrew Indalecio, 33, who was charged with theft of mail, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Wednesday.

He faces up to five years in prison for the crime.

The judge released him on his personal recognizance.

It was also said in court that Indalecio is being investigated on other matters.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Oct. 27.

According to court documents, a maintenance worker told the Postal Inspection Service that there had been a break-in at the Neighborhood Collection Delivery Unit on the property.

Indalecio allegedly admitted to investigators that he broke into the mailboxes early Tuesday morning and that he had broken into the boxes on three or four other occasions over the last few months.

He said he would sell the stolen items at the flea market in Dededo to make money to provide for his family, documents state.

Indalecio also allegedly told authorities that he broke into the mailboxes two or three times while living at Summer Town Estates.