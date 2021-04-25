Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the community regarding two theft of mail complaints in Dededo.

According to police reports, the first incident occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Video surveillance showed a male wearing a dark tank top and shorts, and carrying a red backpack. The male walked up to a mailbox by house 342 in West Santa Barbara, opened the box, and left with its contents.

The second incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Video surveillance captured a man operating a dark hatchback. The man drove next to the mailbox fronting house 171 in West Santa Barbara, and took the mail from within the box. Police noted this incident occurred five minutes after the mail was delivered to the home.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.