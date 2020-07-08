Mail thief spared jail time

John Junior C. Meno appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to theft of mail in 2019.

Court documents state Meno worked as a mail scanner and ramp agent between January 2013 and November 2016.

He admitted to stealing an Xbox game system, two hydro flasks, one vape mod, one vape tank, and 20 bottles of vape juice. Meno also admitted that he received 10 bottles of vape juice from his co-worker, Ryan Duenas, who was also convicted of mail theft.

On April 24, 2019, Meno returned the Xbox and one hydro flask, documents state.

During sentencing, Tydingco-Gatewood asked the federal prosecutor why the defendant wasn’t being considered for diversion.

“I’m flabbergasted that the prosecution didn’t consider a diversion. He has no priors,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“What stands out is he committed a felony,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero.

According to Cornell Law School, a defendant who agrees to be diverted will escape the criminal charges altogether if he successfully completes the rehabilitation program and stays out of trouble for a specified time.

Tydingco-Gatewood noted the prosecution has given drug kingpins lesser punishment.

“He stole from the community. The value of items equates to $700,” said Leon Guerrero.

“It was reduced after he returned two items,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“There was a lot of items stolen from the mail. Bottom line is defendant still stole the items,” Leon Guerrero said.

“I can’t tell you to give someone a diversion but you have the power to do so. What’s to say he made a mistake when he was six years younger,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Along with the one-year probation, Meno was ordered to pay $394 in restitution.