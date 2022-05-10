A federal case defendant who admitted he stole mail from Summer Town Estates in Dededo will remain a free man.

Jamie Andrew Indalecio, 33, was sentenced to time served for the four months he spent locked up while waiting for the resolution of his case. He was placed on two years of supervised release. He has since pleaded guilty to theft of mail.

“I would like to take this moment to apologize to the U.S. Postal Service,” said Indalecio during sentencing before Judge Alex Munson in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. “I apologize for my behaviors, my actions. I am not that man no more. I am not that person. Thank you for this time. It’s exactly what I needed to reflect on myself and see what is important.”

Crime

Indalecio was arrested in October of last year.

According to court documents, a maintenance worker told the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that there had been multiple break-ins at the neighborhood mail collection and delivery unit on the multi-residential unit property.

Indalecio then admitted to investigators that he broke into the mailboxes on three or four occasions over several months.

He said he would sell the stolen items at the flea market in Dededo to make money to provide for his family, documents state.