Maintenance flights from China screened

Local health officials said they were careful to screen United Airlines crew after they had flown two maintenance flights from Xiamen, China, into Guam.

Officials said additional screening will begin at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport beginning Tuesday.

In response to questions from The Guam Daily Post regarding the maintenance flights, the airline noted there were no passengers on board and the flights were operated "with minimal risk to the public by following all CDC and Homeland Security guidelines."

"During these maintenance flights, our pilots did not lay over in Xiamen. They were isolated in the maintenance facility and did not leave the facility nor interact with the local population," airline officials stated in their response. "Our maintenance vendor adheres to the strictest regulations to ensure the health and safety of our crew in the workplace. The vendor staff is monitored through regular temperature checks with the utmost goal of keeping the facilities coronavirus-free."

Department of Public Health and Social Services nurses were at the airport to screen the crew members who were on a ferry flight upon their arrival, according to an Adelup press release.

They were cleared again Sunday morning, in accordance with CDC and DPHSS protocols, prior to their departure, Adelup noted.

The aircraft was disinfected according to CDC guidance before leaving the facilities, airline officials said.

"It is also important to note that United is engaging with respective authorities throughout this process," the airline stated. "The safety of our customers, employees and the general public is our top priority."

Negative tests

Guam and the surrounding islands remain free of the coronavirus.

DPHSS had been communicating with officials in the Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, as well as the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The cases in each of the jurisdictions had been declared negative for the coronavirus.

Both Palau and the Marshalls had identified persons under investigation, as the individuals had recently traveled and displayed flu-like symptoms. CNMI's case didn't qualify for a PUI but tests were sent to the CDC for confirmation.

10 more health care staff assigned to airport

Officials said 10 health care staff, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurse aides, will be working in shifts at the airport as early as Tuesday, upon completion of training.

"As part of their duties, they will assess airline passengers for inbound and outbound flights between Guam and countries with travel advisories and health notices relative to COVID-19," the release stated. "Additional health care staff are being recruited."

Government officials said they've taken measures to protect the health of all personnel. Masks and gloves are available to front-line employees. Hand sanitizers have also been installed throughout the terminal and are readily available in high traffic and passenger processing points. GIAA management continues to work with cleaning contractors on sanitation issues and will continue safety briefings across all divisions.

Cruise vessel denied entry

The administration also denied entry to a cruise ship scheduled to dock at the Port Authority of Guam next month.

Le Soleal, a French vessel originating from Fiji, was scheduled to arrive on Guam on April 16. Scheduled to be on board are 350 passengers and 150 crew.