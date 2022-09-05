A public hearing on a measure that would authorize tax credits to encourage private partnerships in the security of parks, beaches and other public areas brought up concerns with maintenance and whether tax credits are the right outlet to fund such initiatives.

Bill 234-36 would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to the cost of purchasing and installing security cameras in certain public areas, up to a cap of $1 million over five years and no more than $200,000 in credits authorized each year.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. James Moylan and co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and Joe San Agustin.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Guam Economic Development Authority, which would be responsible for monitoring the credit program, supported the overall goal of the bill, but GEDA Administrator and CEO Melanie Mendiola noted that the measure does not authorize credits for the servicing and maintenance of the devices.

Sen. Joanne Brown asked whether a tax credit program was the best avenue to take for the camera installations.

"Because this is something within, probably an average of four to five years you got to upgrade if not replace just because of our weather and stuff. These cameras - even the most expensive ones out there, and we know, we dealt with that at the Port - they don't last very long," said Brown, who was the Port Authority of Guam general manager during the administration of former Gov. Eddie Calvo.

Mendiola said it appears that the trend is to utilize tax credits for specialized capital improvement projects that may not have ready sources of funding, via a general appropriation. However, the most recent tax credit legislation enacted was to purchase medical equipment for the Guam Memorial Hospital, the administrator added.

"Medical equipment, like security cameras, has a certain life span that is shorter than a building. So, is this the appropriate mechanism? From the perspective of GEDA, can we monitor the tax credits? Yes. Can we issue the tax credits? ... Yes," Mendiola said.

"But we did note in our testimony that there is no tax credits authorized for the servicing and maintenance. ... And the other item I kind of mentioned at the tail end of our testimony was that the agencies themselves usually have to take a pretty active role in overseeing the implementation of a tax credit program. Not all agencies are comfortable doing that," Mendiola added, before saying that she would leave it to the author and co-sponsors of Bill 234 to answer whether the measure's purpose is best served through a budget or through a tax credit program.

Moylan thanked GEDA and his colleagues for participating in the hearing and providing some recommendations, which he said they'll likely look at to strengthen the bill.

"We want our community to be safe. This is one opportunity by allowing businesses to participate and infuse some money ... to help now," Moylan said Friday.

"And as we go through the situation, as it goes on, if the cameras need to be repaired, well you get $200,000 next year," he added, referring to the $200,000 annual cap currently in Bill 234. "Be aggressive look for those donors. And I'm sure they want to help the community because a safer community for all of us ... we have to work it out together."