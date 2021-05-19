Maintenance team keeps heart of GMH beating through pandemic

Guam Memorial Hospital has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the around-the-clock care provided at the island's public hospital would have been harder if not impossible without the Environmental Maintenance Department.

This particular team was and continues to be responsible for ensuring the hospital's aging structure doesn't get in the way of care.

Facilities Maintenance Leader Danilo Leonen and Jeff Arana, a maintenance worker at the hospital, shared their part in keeping the hospital running safely for patients and their families, as well as members of the medical, administrative and support staff.

"We deal with the structure of the building mainly, physical aspects of the building. We have the electrical shop, paint, mechanical shops, and a power plant," said Leonen, who has worked at the hospital for 25 years.

Guam Memorial Hospital was built in the 1970s. It's been expanded over the decades. The four-story structure has a licensed bed capacity of 158 acute care beds. Even with the expansions and upgrades over the years, the core of the facility is aging. The governor has started working on plans to build a new hospital.

For the time being, however, the island has to rely on the decades-old facility that sits on the cliffside at Tamuning.

"For one, we live by the ocean – at the back of us is the ocean – so everything deteriorates very quickly; even stainless steel will rust," Leonen said. "We had a group of Army Corps of Engineers (come) by and did some research on the building itself. And they were recommending that the building is not really structurally safe and recommend making a new building."

One of the main concerns is with water leaks every time it rains, he added.

'Do our best'

Already working with an aging hospital structure, Leonen said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the maintenance department had the tough task of ensuring the facility could accommodate COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

"It was very challenging. Sometimes you're doing something and you get called for something else, and you're not yet done with the first one. What can you do? You just try to do our best," Leonen said.

"This pandemic that came upon us, no one was really prepared. So we just have to do our best. We got to get together and come with a game plan. This is very scary. It's something that could take your life and your family's as well."

Arana, who has worked at the hospital for about two years, said the team had to convert rooms in the ICU to negative pressure treatment rooms for COVID-19 patients.

"On our side, because of course we are doing mechanical and plumbing, we always ensure that the equipment is running properly like the UVs, FCUs, BUVs for the negative pressure for the isolation rooms," said Arana.

Additionally, with each change-out of patients, the isolation rooms' biometric ultraviolet negative pressure system had to be replaced.

"Once the patients come in, we have to change the filters to a new one to clean the air inside. To make sure that the air that goes out is clean," said Arana.

The maintenance workers said they worked long hours.

"On the pandemic time, I think we came (from) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then after two hours they call us back for additional work. ... I think that was one month straight our whole department it was busy," Arana said. "At least we survived."

'Be brave'

While they clarified that support is provided to the department for materials and supplies, Leonen said it did get stressful.

"All of that – even including conversions of the wards to accommodate the COVID-19 patients that were incoming – was really chaotic because nobody knew how really (to deal with this virus). There wasn't any plan, game plan. You just had to do it right then and there on the spot. For what materials we had on hand, nobody was really prepared. We just had to improvise most of the time," Leonen said.

Through it all, their drive to do their part in protecting the island against COVID-19 kept them pushing forward.

"That's our main focus for the wellness of the community, to serve them well," said Leonen.

He added that at one point his son, who lives in the mainland, was so worried about his health that he asked him to stop working.

"I told them I am sorry. It's my job. I have to go to work and respond," Leonen said. "And then we are up here and we see the actual impact on the patient, we go to the room and have to build a barrier, and you see the patient in the room itself real close, you know, you get scared. But you just have to psych yourself up ... you got to do this and be brave."