Maite homeless shelter nears capacity

There are now 70 homeless people, including 13 children, situated at Global Dorm Maite, said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio during a July 23 meeting of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The 40-unit apartment complex, which was recently established as a temporary homeless shelter, is nearing capacity, the lieutenant governor said.

Efforts are underway to secure additional temporary shelter for those without homes.

"(The General Services Agency) is negotiating right now with a few offerers for some additional housing. For those families that are in a stable environment or stable living situation, that might be the lead factor in transitioning them to some other residential housing options on the island," Tenorio said.

Thursday marked the second meeting of the council since it was reconstituted by executive order at the end of June. The meeting focused on programs and initiatives offered by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

GHURA administers federally funded housing programs on Guam and during the discussion, council members touched on exclusions from these programs.

Assisting convicts

It's a complicated matter, but the mission of the council includes developing pathways for individuals ineligible for subsidized housing because of factors such as a criminal sexual conduct conviction, Tenorio said at the end of the meeting.

"There are different options that would be on the table but there are not enough options that are available and our job will be to try and address that as well," he said.

Individuals with criminal sexual conduct convictions or those with drug convictions for making methamphetamine are barred from the Section 8 housing voucher program, a GHURA official said at the meeting.

Moreover, if a shelter is supported by the Continuum of Care program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it will not be able to service individuals convicted of sex crimes using funds from the program, according to the official.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct was among the top five felony offenses charged on Guam in 2018.

Diana Calvo, the executive director of Catholic Social Services, said she is unsure how many people leave the adult correctional facility on Guam with a criminal sexual conduct conviction and end up homeless, but her organization has sheltered a few men - two or three in a year - with such convictions at its men's shelter.

Catholic Social Services generally sees clients convicted of misdemeanors, assaults or drug possession, she said.

The organization does operate other programs and shelters but because they are federally funded, individuals with criminal sexual conduct convictions are not eligible for those programs.

"For most of the housing programs that are federally funded, persons with criminal sexual conduct convictions and some violent crimes ... would not meet the eligibility criteria," Calvo said. "So they end up homeless because there isn't any available housing for them."

In a separate interview with the Post last week, the lieutenant governor said the government of Guam would have to "provide basically a catch-all to provide the housing" for individuals with convictions that bar them from receiving federal housing aid.

"The value in assisting someone with a criminal sexual conduct conviction or any other conviction is in the hope that they 'will go straight,'" Calvo said. "As a community we should be tolerant and helpful to get these individuals to start over."

If the individual's family does not allow him or her to live with them, it is particularly difficult to start over, she said.

"Prisoner re-entry is one of the bigger challenges because of people's fear of having a convict within the neighborhood or within a housing complex," Calvo added. "For us, the biggest barrier is finding a job … with criminal sexual conduct especially, because there are laws that identify they cannot be working around children or women."