Maite Pay-Less closed for the day after coffee shop worker tests positive

Pay-Less Supermarkets in Maite is closed for the day but is scheduled to reopen tomorrow after sanitizing and cleaning.

An Infusion coffee shop worker at the Maite store has tested positive for COVID-19 through contact tracing.

The team member did not return to work since being tested Thursday, according to a statement from Infusion.

The team member’s interaction was limited to the Infusion area and did not have close contact with Maite Pay-Less employees, the coffee shop stated.

Still, as a safety precaution, Maite Pay-Less closed temporarily at 4 p.m. today, Aug. 21, for deep cleaning.

More detailed sanitizing will be done within and around Infusion's cafe corner, according to Infusion.

Pay-Less Supermarket in Maite will reopen for senior citizens' Golden Hour on Saturday at 5 a.m, and at 6 a.m. for regular store hours.

Infusion in Maite "will temporarily close until further notice pending test results of other staff members," according to Pay-Less.

"Our customers’ health and safety are our top priority, and we will resume operations once we have completed all safety measures. Please visit any of our other store locations for your shopping needs. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we get through these unprecedented times. Si Yu’us ma’åse’," according to Pay-Less in a statement.

(Daily Post Staff)