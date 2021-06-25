The government of Guam has cited its contracted emergency homeless shelter for not being up to safety standards.

The Department of Public Works confirmed it had issued a notice of violation to Global Dorm in Maite.

"We simply wanted the landlord to clean up the facility," Vince Arriola, director of DPW, told The Guam Daily Post late Thursday afternoon.

Arriola said the owner of the facility was notified of the violations last week and, because nothing was done, the department issued the formal notice. A reinspection will occur within 10 days, Arriola said.

Adelup: 'No evictions'

The facility has been used as a shelter since July 2020, Post files show. The families and individuals living at Global Dorm won't need to look for other accommodations, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"No evictions will occur," she said. "Our office has been notified of the violation and the owner has a chance to comply and bring the building to the required safety standards. Once repaired, a passing inspection would resolve the complaint. We continue to work with the building owner and the Department of Public Works to ensure families remain safe."

Paco-San Agustin deferred to DPW questions on the specific violations, explaining she hadn't "personally seen" any. DPW's Arriola had not responded as of press time Thursday.

In December, half of the shelter occupants were minors. Twenty-two of the children were age 0-2; 11 were age 3-5; 17 were age 6-10; two were age 11-13; and one was an older teen.

Landlord

James Ji, owner of Global Dorm, last year confirmed his property is housing the government's temporary emergency shelter residents.

GovGuam chose the dorm using what the government of Guam has previously described as "emergency procurement."

The first monthly contract for the Maite facility, signed July 9, 2020, was for $52,500 for 30 days.