Major damage to DOC facility in storm's wake

Guam's prison sustained structural damage to several areas in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, Department of Corrections officials told The Guam Daily Post.

The Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao took the brunt of the hit, DOC Maj. Antone Aguon said.

“In the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, the Mangilao facility sustained the most damage,” he said. “Our COVID quarantine unit was destroyed, the Vocational Rehabilitation Services section, Residential Substance Abuse Treatment unit, and Emergency Operations Center all sustained damage to their roof.”

The facilities are now running on emergency power and have running water, Aguon said, while radio communications and phone lines are down.

“Despite the damage to the facility and other challenges, all prisoners and staff remain safe,” Aguon said.

Cyclone fencing facing the access road of the facility did appear to be intact during a drive past the facility on Friday.

DOC had been housing a historically high number of prisoners prior to Mawar striking the island, including hundreds of pretrial detainees who are still technically innocent of the alleged crime for which they are being detained.

Prisoners before the storm had to be transferred out from temporary “dome” structures at the Mangilao facility, including the prison's chapel, visitation area and dining hall.

The Post requested additional information about the conditions at the Hagåtña Detention Facility on Monday, but did not receive a response from Aguon as of press time.