Major tour operator: No new bookings

The Guam branch of South Korea's largest tour agency expects the next few months to be rough for tourism on the island.

With the novel coronavirus causing many would-be leisure travelers to stay home, the Hana Tour Guam office expects significant cancellations within the next few months.

Thomas Song, marketing director for Hana Tour Guam, said the company received cancellations for the month of February, indicating arrivals will be down 50% compared to the same period last year.

"The outlook doesn't look good for March and some part of April," Song said.

According to Song, the forecast for March and April could result in a more than 80% drop in tourist arrivals from Korea, compared to bookings in 2019.

"We're hoping that things could pick up again for March and April," Song said. "As of now, there (are) only cancellations and no new bookings."

Hana Tour is the largest travel company operating in Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported. Its network includes 23 offices throughout the world.

Most travelers from Korea have canceled their trips, not just to Guam, but also to other parts of the world, primarily Southeast Asia, Song added.

It's too early to project visitor arrivals for May, he said.

With the recent cancellations, airlines that fly between Guam and Korea have scaled back on flight frequency because of the lack of customers, Song said.

A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority marketing administrator Rolenda Faasumalie said that from Feb. 14 to March 1, Korean Air and Jin Air reduced their flights.

From Feb. 22 to March 1, Jeju Air also decreased its flights to Guam.

Cancellations honored

Song said the tour company understands the situation and honors requests from customers who want to cancel their vacations.

Those who book with Hana Tour can cancel their trips without penalties, Song said, whereas with some of the other tour agencies, once trips are booked, they are nonrefundable.

The company also has to keep up with a quota, or guarantee, with hotels and optional tours, Song said. If the quota is not met, the company still has to make payments.

Song said he has a positive outlook moving into summer, when the situation may calm down and Hana Tour Guam may receive new bookings.

'Not encouraging travel'

The primary reason some Korean travelers are canceling their bookings is that they don't want to be in crowded places or go to airports during the virus scare, said GVB spokesman Josh Tyquiengco.

"This market mostly consists of families, so parents are also taking extra precautions," Tyquiengco said. "Additionally, we are hearing that workplaces in Korea are not encouraging travel right now. Some places are also requiring a self-quarantine for two weeks before they return to work, so this discourages people from wanting to travel."

In fiscal 2019, Korean travelers contributed more than $433 million to the Guam economy, GVB stated.

The travel industry is collectively dealing with this health issue, and Guam's team of experts takes this matter very seriously, Tyquiengco said. "As the situation rapidly changes, we are also constantly adjusting to it."